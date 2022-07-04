As Korean employees return to the office, so does ‘gapjil’ workplace harassment

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul (CNN)As employees return to the office in South Korea, so does gapjil — the country’s longstanding problem of toxic workplace culture.

Nearly 30% of Korean office workers have experienced some form of workplace harassment in the past year, according to an online survey in June of 1,000 respondents nationwide — up from 23.5% in a similar survey in March.

The latest survey, published Sunday, was conducted by research group Embrain Public and commissioned by Workplace Gapjil 119, an organization that assists victims of office abuse. Respondents reported issues including sexual harassment from superiors and verbal and physical abuse.

One employee said they felt threatened when their supervisor swore at them angrily. Another described receiving late night text messages from her boss, containing abusive and sexual language, after he had been out drinking.

Others had faced exclusion from office groups and been insulted by superiors in front of peers.

