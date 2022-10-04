Asafa issues challenge to Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle and Agent Sasco Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Asafa issues challenge to Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle and Agent Sasco Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops say they have their targets set after massive cocaine seizures

Asafa issues challenge to Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle and Agent Sasco

Noel Maitland to know court’s ruling on bail application Oct 13

Cops, motorists in several stand-offs; top cop issues strong warning

18 double murders recorded in September alone — police commissioner

Brother being questioned in relation to death of female pastor

More than 20,000 business leaders to meet at Live2Lead

Accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder slapped with 2nd charge

Jamaica Broilers exiting Haiti business

Residents demand timeline for replacement of bridge in Clarendon

Tuesday Oct 04

25?C

How hard could it be, a single sit-up?

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Asafa issues challenge

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Former 100-metre world record holder Asafa Powell has issued a challenge to fellow Jamaicans Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, and entertainer Agent Sasco.

And no, it’s not a challenge on the track.

The sub-10 king took to his Instagram page on Tuesday during one of his regular workouts, calling Bolt, who holds the world records for men’s 100m and 200m sprints, Gayle, one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the modern game, and recording artiste, Jeffrey Campbell — popularly known as Agent Sasco — who is regarded as one of the top entertainers in the music industry, to do what he calls a “sit-up stand-up”.

Agent Sasco has already responded, but not in the way Powell would hope.

Commenting on the video on Powell’s Instagram page, Agent Sasco said:

How the song go again? ? “Know when to walk away, know when to run”… ?? @asafasub10king #Nope

Bolt also responded to the sub-10 king.

Said sprinting legend Bolt:

My g remember me retire ???? @asafasub10king ???

And so did the “Universe boss”. Gayle said in the comments section: Like you a struggle though…easy peasy that ? look out @asafasub10king accepted ??”

Gayle has accepted the challenge, will Bolt and Agent Sasco follow suit?

Other social media users have joined Powell in calling on the Jamaicans to accept the challenge and show their mettle. Will they respond?

Related Articles

Business

September 16, 2022 03:42 PM

Lifestyle

September 16, 2022 12:53 AM

CPL

August 29, 2022 11:42 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops say they have their targets set after massive cocaine seizures

Sport

Asafa issues challenge to Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle and Agent Sasco

Jamaica News

See also

Noel Maitland to know court’s ruling on bail application Oct 13

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 14-y-o Micheal Murray safe after going missing in HWT

The police are reporting that 14-year-old Michael Murray of Wynters Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, September 3, has returned home.
He is said to be in good heal

Jamaica News

Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann

A 52-year-old woman said to be a pastor was attacked and her throat slashed at her home in St Ann on Monday.
Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the female identified as Michelle Roache

Our Endz

JN scholars urged to strive for greatness

Though Kasi Abbott, a first-form student of Knox College in Manchester, has known for weeks that she is one of 47 students to be awarded the JN Foundation Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship for 20

Jamaica News

Accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder slapped with 2nd charge

Prosecution alleges witness and evidence tampering, opposes bail for Noel Maitland

Jamaica News

15-y-o student from Spanish Town gone missing in Half-Way Tree

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Micheal Murray of Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, October 3.
He is of brown complexion, medium b

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols