Asafa issues challenge to Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle and Agent Sasco Loop Jamaica

Former 100-metre world record holder Asafa Powell has issued a challenge to fellow Jamaicans Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, and entertainer Agent Sasco.

And no, it’s not a challenge on the track.

The sub-10 king took to his Instagram page on Tuesday during one of his regular workouts, calling Bolt, who holds the world records for men’s 100m and 200m sprints, Gayle, one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the modern game, and recording artiste, Jeffrey Campbell — popularly known as Agent Sasco — who is regarded as one of the top entertainers in the music industry, to do what he calls a “sit-up stand-up”.

Agent Sasco has already responded, but not in the way Powell would hope.

Commenting on the video on Powell’s Instagram page, Agent Sasco said:

How the song go again? ? “Know when to walk away, know when to run”… ?? @asafasub10king #Nope

Bolt also responded to the sub-10 king.

Said sprinting legend Bolt:

My g remember me retire ???? @asafasub10king ???

And so did the “Universe boss”. Gayle said in the comments section: Like you a struggle though…easy peasy that ? look out @asafasub10king accepted ??”

Gayle has accepted the challenge, will Bolt and Agent Sasco follow suit?

Other social media users have joined Powell in calling on the Jamaicans to accept the challenge and show their mettle. Will they respond?