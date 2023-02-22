Ash Wednesday: Eight cool facts you may have overlooked Loop Jamaica

Ash Wednesday typically falls within February 4 and March 10, as the dates for Easter changes annually, so today, the countdown to Easter begins.

Officially, Ash Wednesday is known as the ‘Day of Ashes’, a day marking the beginning of the Lenten period of fasting that lasts for 40 days (Sundays excluded).

This Lenten period ends on Holy Saturday – which commemorates the day that Jesus Christ lay in the tomb after his death, according to the Christian Bible. This is a day before Easter Sunday.

Fun fact: It is also known as Easter Eve, Easter Even, Black Saturday, or as simple as ‘the Saturday before Easter’.

There’s always been one constant, however, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season, signalling the 46-day countdown to the period of commemoration for the festival and holiday of Jesus from the dead.

Synonymous with bun and cheese, kite-flying, gusty winds, palm leaves, foreheads bearing the sign of the cross in ash, and a time of worship and sacrifice through fasting, the season hereafter is recognised as the most sacred of religious holidays.

Here are some other cool facts you may have missed over the years.

1 You can get ashes without going to church.

Traditions have morphed into socially acceptable norms as many try to undo the strict principles of our forefathers.

With this comes the breakdown of religious ideals that instructed the practices of the faith.

You don’t need to be the leader of a church to apply ashes. Nowadays, many priests and pastors administer ashes in public spaces such as parks, parking lots, terminuses, and community centres.

2 In the middle ages, ashes were sprinkled over the head instead of more recent times where it’s placed on the forehead in the shape of a cross.

3 Some keep the ashes on their head for the remainder of the day as a reminder and a signal to others that the wearer is a sinner and requires God’s forgiveness.

4 Ash Wednesday service with the entire family is a must! You are expected to arrive promptly at church that you may bear the ash cross like Christ did before he was crucified.

During this service, the priest or minister may rub the sign of the cross on their foreheads using ashes, which represents mourning and repentance, and a symbol of commitment.

Most times, the ashes are gathered from the burning of palms from Palm Sundays prior.

5 The Genesis 3:19 Bible verse, which reads ‘For you are dust, and to dust, you shall return’, qualifies the biblical significance of Ash Wednesday.

In many instances, when clergymen mark one’s forehead with ash, they recite the scripture as a reminder to be humble in the face of morality.

6 Ash Wednesday celebrations and the history of the holy day dates back over 1,000 years and only gained mainstream popularity with Christians in the 1970s.

7 You may be surprised to learn that not all Christians observe Ash Wednesday. Christian sects that recognise the holy day include the Lutherans, Methodists, Episcopalians, Presbyterians, and some Baptists.

While there are Mormons, Evangelicals, and Pentecostal Christians that refrain from practising Ash Wednesday mores.

8 There are rules governing the way we eat on Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting. So, to observe effectively, on Fridays during Lent, Christians are expected to abstain from eating meat they’d usually eat.

And, since ‘receiving ashes’ isn’t a sacrament, the rules aren’t as strict as with other practices.