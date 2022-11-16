Ashli Randall-White is not ‘pressed’ about Mani Aesthetics Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Ashli Randall-White has been on a mission to change the face of the mani industry in Jamaica.

She’s monitored every detail in the process of making her start-up Mani Aesthetics so the process feels “like a nail boutique”.

Randall-White’s designer nails were created to bring bling – or understated glam – to the fingertips, just like the nail shop around the way, but not quite.

Her brand – Mani Aesthetics – was created on the ease and functionality of press-on nails, providing pro-designed nails to jazz up your digits.

And, with an extensive colour palette that ranges from the deepest blue to the reddest red, her very own YouTube tutorials, and a nail-sizing kit for beginners, your press-on experience should be as easy as click and press on.

The options range from the coffin-, ballerina-, stiletto-, square-, or round-shaped nails; Mani Aesthetics currently has three mainstay categories: Make A Statement, Everyday Slay, and The Caf?: Nude Collection.

The best part is, each nail set is designed, handmade, and packaged in Jamaica by Randall-White.

Mani Aesthetics Creator Ashli Randall-White

In 2019, under some serious downtime during the thick of the panini pandemic, Randall-White realised that her love for art and design could be paired with her favourite hobby: painting nails.

Randall-White believes nail art and design offer sheer sophistication, and in an interview with Loop Lifestyle, she shared some other beliefs on the art.

Kadeem Rodgers (KR): Why was the Mani Aesthetics brand created?

Ashli Randall (AR): Mani Aesthetics was born out of a passion for design. I’m an artist and a nail technician so I found a way to merge the two. Our press-on nails are created to bring salon-quality nails to the homes of the booked, busy, and fabulous.

This design, known as ‘Pitchy Patchy’ is a modern approach to the Jamaican festival figure that wears a suit with multiple pieces of fabric.

KR: How did you decide on the details from a marketing standpoint?

AR: When I first thought of starting this business I wanted it to feel like a nail boutique. From there I’ve tried to tailor each component [of the brand] this way, from the social media to the packaging.

KR: What are your top three fave things about creating for Mani Aesthetics?

AR: Three things I love about creating for Mani Aesthetics are the general peace I feel when designing, seeing the finished product, and watching customers get excited about their custom sets.

KR: What inspires your designs?

AR: Many things inspire my nail art. I love colours, modern design, mixing textures, etc. The aim is for each nail set to be a beautiful accessory that people get excited about.

See also

The ‘Black, Green and Gold’ design was created to celebrate our national flag, the flag is also positioned on the nail as a unique take on the traditional French tip.

KR: What are some of the challenges you face as a young entrepreneur in the aesthetician space?

AR: The main challenges are resources: time and money. It’s really difficult balancing a demanding 9-5 with a very new business that requires a lot of input to get off the ground.

KR: What’s the next project you’re working on and how do you imagine the press-on could evolve?

AR: We’re approaching the end of the year so Christmas and New Year’s collections are just about ready. I’m also looking at collaborations with other creatives as press-on nails evolve into a strong component in the fashion industry.

KR: Where can we find your press-on nails?

AR: You can follow Mani Aesthetics on Instagram @mani.aesthetics and check out our website www.maniaesthetics.com

