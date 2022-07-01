Asian chilli-garlic sauce punches up pork burgers for July 4 | Loop Jamaica

For this year’s Fourth of July cookout, update long-held traditions with globally inspired flavours — starting with the burger.

This recipe from our book COOKish, which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavour, is loosely based on a Filipino “chori” burger.

It’s a spiced chorizo patty topped with banana ketchup, mayo and a relish called atchara, or pickled green papaya.

The sweet-savoury toppings wonderfully balance the richness of the chilli-spiced pork.

Looking to pare the ingredients down to the essentials, we tried jarred Asian chilli-garlic sauce and were delighted with the results.

Most jars at the supermarket contain a bright mixture of chillies and garlic, but also tangy rice vinegar, salt and sugar, making it several seasonings in one.

Since pork burgers tend to dry out quickly, we mixed the sauce directly into the ground pork to help keep the meat moist.

A smear of chilli-garlic mayonnaise reinforced the flavours in the meat mixture.

Pillow-soft, subtly sweet buns are a perfect match for the tender, juicy burgers — we especially like potato buns or rolls.

Serve with lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles or any of your favourite burger toppings.

Smoky Chili-Garlic Pork BurgersStart to finish: 30 minutesServings: 4Ingredients 1/3 cup mayonnaise5 tsps plus 2 tablespoons chilli-garlic sauce, divided3 tsps packed brown sugar, divided1 lb ground pork2 tsps smoked paprika1 tbsp neutral oil4 hamburger buns, preferably potato bunsKosher salt and ground black pepperMethodMix the mayonnaise, 5 teaspoons chilli-garlic sauce and 1 teaspoon sugar. In a medium bowl, mix the pork, paprika, the remaining 2 tablespoons chilli-garlic sauce, the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Form into 4 patties. In a 12-inch non-stick skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the patties and cook, flipping once, until well browned on both sides and the centres reach 160?F, 8 to 10 minutes total. Serve in buns spread with the mayonnaise mixture.By Christopher Kimball