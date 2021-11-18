‘Ask the White House’, says US Embassy re Nick Perry’s nomination | Loop Jamaica

The matter of the nomination of Jamaican-born Nick Perry to be the next United States Ambassador to Jamaica has been declared to be presently above the head of the US Embassy in Kingston.

Before any reference came about the nomination at a roundtable media briefing the US Embassy hosted at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday, Charge d’Affaires, John McIntyre, politely established a wide boundary around the subject with a clear statement.

“Ask the White House,” said McIntyre, describing it as an official quote on the matter, indicating that at present, the nomination is being dealt with strictly in Washington.

Earlier this month, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden had nominated Perry to be posted as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Jamaica.

Perry, an immigrant from Jamaica, has served for three decades as an Assemblyman in the New York State Legislature. He is currently the assistant speaker pro tempore of the New York State Assembly and a regional vice-chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Perry serves on the New York State Assembly Standing Committees on Rules, Ways & Means, Codes, Banks, Labour and Transportation.

From 2015 to 2018, he was the chairman of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus, and he also served as chairman of the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, Incorporation from 2012-2015.

Perry previously served five consecutive terms on the Brooklyn Borough Board before being elected to the State Assembly in 1992.

Responding to the development in a tweet, Perry said, “I am extremely honoured to have President Biden express his intent to nominate me to serve as the next US Ambassador to Jamaica. I thank President Biden for this opportunity to serve as Ambassador for this great nation.

“I know this would not have happened without the steadfast support of Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and others in New York’s Congressional delegation. So, as I express appreciation, I also take this opportunity to promise to serve with the highest integrity and always in the best interests of our country and our president, should I be confirmed by the US Senate,” added the Kingston College (KC) old boy.