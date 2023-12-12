Assault rifle among items seized on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Assault rifle among items seized on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
10 hrs ago

The rifle, ammunition and other items that were found on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston on Tuesday.

A team of law enforcement personnel assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division seized an M4 A1 assault rifle with a magazine containing ten 5.56 mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Tuesday, December 12.

Reports are that between the hours of 10am and 1pm, law enforcers were in the area, during which a premise was searched.

Amid the search, the weapon and ammunition were found inside a room wrapped in a sheet.

The weapon and ammunition were seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue into the discovery.

