Assault rifle among items seized on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston Loop Jamaica

A team of law enforcement personnel assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division seized an M4 A1 assault rifle with a magazine containing ten 5.56 mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Tuesday, December 12.

Reports are that between the hours of 10am and 1pm, law enforcers were in the area, during which a premise was searched.

Amid the search, the weapon and ammunition were found inside a room wrapped in a sheet.

The weapon and ammunition were seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue into the discovery.