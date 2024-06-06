Assistant Commissioner of Police comes under gunfire Loop Jamaica

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and his force driver escaped after they came under gunfire from men in Whitehouse, St James on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay from the Constabulary Communications Network confirmed the attack. However, she could not provide details.

Loop News understands that sometime after 10pm, the ACP was on his way home when he was attacked by men who appeared to have trailed the ACP.

He and his driver returned the fire and the men escaped in a car.

Additional information to follow.