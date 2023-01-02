Assorted rounds of ammunition found in St Andrew operation Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Assorted rounds of ammunition found in St Andrew operation Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Fifty-three assorted rounds of ammunition for multiple types of weapons were seized during an operation on Ambrook Lane in St Andrew on Sunday, January 1.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 12:30 am, lawmen conducted an operation in the area, during which an open lot was searched and the following assorted rounds of ammunition were found in a plastic bag:

* Five 12 gauge cartridges

* Twenty .38 cartridges

* Fifteen 5.56 cartridges

* Nine .40 cartridges

See also

* A magazine loaded with four 9mm cartridges.

The ammunition was seized, and no one was arrested in connection with the find.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols