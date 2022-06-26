At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

Community Drivers: MLSS launches PATH engagement series in MoBay

Two mechanics shot, one fatally, in Kingston

WIMBLEDON 2022: No Russians, no rankings, but Serena’s back

Newsmaker… Week: Outrage, grief after mom, 4 kids killed in Clarendon

Eroy looks the right bet for Hubert Bartley Memorial

Hot Dawkins uses Duke to upstage rival Thomas’ Double Diva

A close-up look at forecasting crash fatalities nationally

Sunday Jun 26

30?C
World News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday morning. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams. (AP Photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early on Sunday.

It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.

“At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death,” said health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana.

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death. The deceased have been taken to state mortuaries,” Manana added.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Sunday morning expected to visit the scene.

The owner of the club, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told local broadcaster eNCA that he had been called to the scene early Sunday morning.

“I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern,” he said.

“However, we will hear what the police say about the cause of death,” Ndevu added.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge

World News

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

World News

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

See also

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Sport

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks in the first semi-final

Jamaica News

Man robbed, then shot in the face; brother identified as attacker

A 47-year-old man has been charged after he was identified as one of three gunmen who robbed his brother and then shot him in the face, the police are reporting.
The man identified as Aud

Sport

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of co

Sport

Charokee Young leads all qualifiers into 400 final at Jamaica trials

Jevaughn Powell, the fastest Jamaican this year, is the fastest qualifier going into the men’s final

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols