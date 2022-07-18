At least 30 endangered green sea turtles found with ‘bleeding’ neck wounds in Japan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Tokyo (CNN)At least 30 endangered green sea turtles were found on Thursday with wounds around their neck, near the remote Japanese island of Kumejima in southern Okinawa prefecture.

Police began investigating the case last Friday after the sea turtles were found during low tide, according to a police official from the Naha Police Station in Okinawa.

Some of the turtles were bleeding and barely breathing, said the official. They had wounds around their necks caused by what appeared to be a blade.

He added that the whereabouts of the turtles are currently unknown, and it’s possible they were swept away by the tide.

Police are continuing to investigate and are questioning witnesses, the official said.

