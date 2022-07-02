At least 6 Jamaicans murdered in New York Metropolitan Area this year | Loop Jamaica

The discovery on June 24 of the bodies of three Jamaicans in an apartment in Queens, New York, has pushed to at least six, the number of Jamaicans who have been murdered in the New York Metropolitan area since the beginning of the year.

The killings also include the shooting death Stephaun Stuart in March, after he was accused by a woman of standing too close to her, and security officer Donovan Davy who was shot dead while talking on the phone with his sister.

A suspect has since been identified the triple murder. He is 29-year-old Travis Blake who was described as the estranged boyfriend of 55-year-old Darlene Barnett.

The NYPD on Wednesday released a photo of Blake and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

According to reports in the media, Blake had been dating Barnett and had stopped at her South Jamaica home to “pick up his property”.

Also killed was 22-year-old Vashawnna Malcolm, Barnett’s niece who was reportedly visiting from Jamaica and Barnett’s 36-year-old son, Dervon Brightly.

The decomposing bodies of the three were found last Friday, between 48 and 72 hours after they were killed.

In March, 26-year-old Stephaun Stuart was shot dead shortly after leaving a Dunkin Donut shop in Bronx, New York after the gunman’s teenage lover had earlier accused him of standing too close to her inside the eatery.

Stuart had arrived in New York just three months before he met his untimely end. He had moved to the Bronx reportedly to work to assist his family back home in Jamaica.

He leaves behind his mother and two sisters in the island and was working at a restaurant to support them.

Reports are that after accusing Stuart of standing too close to her at a time when social distancing was being observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the woman called her boyfriend. He later followed Stuart as he exited the eatery, and shortly after, he shot the Jamaican two blocks away after they briefly exchanged words.

An 18-year-old female, Santiana Rodriguez has been charged in connection with Stuart’s murder.

Meanwhile, in May, a veteran with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 45-year-old Donovan Davy was on the phone with his sister when he was shot to death on a Brooklyn street two blocks from his mother’s home.

Davy was on his way to visit his mother after finishing work when he was shot in the neck and leg near E. 35 St. and Church Ave. in East Flatbush about 12:20 a.m.

“I heard three shots and I was calling his name but he wasn’t responding at all,” his sister, who was on the phone with him, told the Daily News. “I just couldn’t believe it. I heard my brother die over the phone.”

Davy worked for the TSA for about 17 years. John Bambury, the agency’s federal security director for JFK, said Davy was “a longtime valued employee taken from us far too soon in another senseless act of gun violence.”