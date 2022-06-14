At least five shot, one fatally, in Spanish Town market district | Loop Jamaica

Mid-afternoon shoppers were sent scrambling for cover in the Spanish Town market district Tuesday as gunmen opened fire in the busy area, killing one man.

Loop News understands that at least four other people were shot during the incident.

Superintendent Howard Chambers, head of the St Catherine North Police Division, confirmed the shooting a short while ago.

There has been an upsurge in violence in the police division with three murders reported in the last 24 hours. There was also a quadruple murder in the Railway Lane area, close to Tawes Pen, last week.

Statistics provided by the Jamaica Constabulary Force show that there has been a 39.1 per cent increase in murders in the St Catherine North Police Division up to June 12, over last year, with 64 murders committed. There were 46 murders committed from January 1 to June 12, 2021.