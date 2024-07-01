At least one dead in St Vincent after passage of Hurricane Beryl

At least one person has died in St Vincent and the Grenadines as a result of the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The death was announced by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Monday night in an address to the nation.

“There may well be more fatalities, we are not yet sure,” Gonsalves said as he noted the devastation brought to Union Island, Canouan and Mayreau in the Southern Grenadine islands by Beryl.

Damage to the Union Island Airport following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Ninety per cent of buildings on Union Island are either severely damaged or destroyed, Gonsalves stated.

The situation on Canouan and Mayreau is still unclear as communication with first responders is difficult.

Despite the devastation, Gonsalves is thankful that many lives and homes were spared.

He said St Vincent and the Grenadines will start the reconstruction effort as soon as conditions are safe for first responders to begin clearing roadways and restoring power to cut-off communities.

Most public services are expected to be up and running tomorrow but the prime minister said he understands that many public servants may not be able to turn up for work.

He appealed for the private sector to open and urged employers to understand that their staff will have issues such as damaged homes that will prevent them from assuming duties.