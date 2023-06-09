Athanaze’s 65 on debut leads West Indies to ODI sweep of UAE Loop Jamaica

Athanaze's 65 on debut leads West Indies to ODI sweep of UAE
West Indies swept hosts United Arab Emirates in the three-match ODI series, after a four-wicket win in the final match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2023.

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Alick Athanaze led the West Indies with 65 runs on debut as they swept the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a One-Day International (ODI) series on Friday.

Athanaze’s innings comprised the equal-fastest half century by an ODI debutant, matching the 26 balls it took Krunal Pandya to reach the same milestone against England.

The UAE chose to bat first and were bowled for 184 in 37 overs in the third match, their lowest total in the series. West Indies offspinner Kevin Sinclair led the battery in his first appearance in the series, taking 4-24 from 7.1 overs. Legspinner Yannic Cariah took two of the tail.

The West Indies eased to the target in 35.1 overs and won by four wickets.

Both teams used the series to prepare for the Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe starting this weekend.

Athanaze, a batting allrounder from the Windward Islands, opened with a 45-ball 65 including nine fours and three sixes to give West Indies a great start. He was second man out, leg before.

Shamarh Brooks added a patient 39, and captain Roston Chase completed the chase to 185-6 with an unbeaten 27 from 32 balls.

Vriitya Aravind top-scored for the UAE with 70.

The UAE were 150-3 in the 23rd over. But a collapse began after consecutive run outs of debutant Ethan D’Souza, who ran when Aravind didn’t want to, and Rohan Mustafa, who ran himself out. Aravind was lbw to Sinclair, hit front pad in line with middle stump, at 166-6 and the UAE lasted six more overs.

Opener and captain Muhammad Waseem supported Aravind with 40 in their partnership of 69.

