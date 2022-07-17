Athletics fans in Eugene expect Jamaica to sweep medals in women’s 100 | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican women appear downright invincible.

The trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shericka Jackson are in top form as they get ready for the women’s 100m final in Eugene at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Hayward Field could easily see a repeat of last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, where Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, and Jackson finished 1-2-3. Only the order could be different this time as all three have shown the form to take the top spot.

The three Jamaicans top the world list in the 100m, led by reigning champion Fraser-Pryce with 10.67 ahead of Jackson’s 10.77 and Thompson-Herah’s 10.79.

Loop Sports videographer Marlon Reid, who is in Eugene, took to the venue to ask: Can Jamaica repeat Olympic sweep in the women’s 100m?