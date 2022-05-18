ATL Automotive goes electric | Loop Jamaica

The ATL Automotive Group continues to champion electric vehicle (EV) awareness through the launch of the ATL Automotive It’s Electricwebsite.

The interactive, educational platform will host information that users will be able to learn about all things electric vehicle-related such as availability, technical information, financing opportunities, access to charging units and more.

With the global automotive industry introducing more electric vehicles to the market, there has been increased acceleration with the technology and innovation thereby, increasing vehicle reliability and efficiency.

ATL Group Marketing Manager Christina Taylor

Despite this global shift, there has been a slow adoption in Jamaica due to various external factors such as access to the necessary infrastructure, investment, vehicle availability and customer anxiety.

Patrick Wilson, managing director of ATL Automotive, said, “Auto manufacturers intend to expand their EV fleet significantly within the next three years which means that vehicle availability will look very different. The future of mobility is electric so we are playing our part to prepare and educate the Jamaican market accordingly as we anticipate this huge change. There is a lack of information about EVs as well as some myths, so our website will act as a resource centre where persons can arm themselves with information to make informed decisions.”

The auto company has been working with several stakeholders, primarily across the finance, insurance and energy sectors, to create unique packages for the ATL Automotive Group customers such as preferred preferential rates for financing and insurance as well as charging conveniences.

ATL Group Managing Director Patrick Wilson

They will also continue to work with their solar energy partner, Solar Buzz, to provide customers with in-home charging solutions or at a location of their choice.

Earlier this year, the dealership launched a training programme with the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the Jamaica Automotive Association (JAA) to equip emergency responders and road recovery personnel with the necessary tools to properly manage situations involving EVs.

The second phase of training is scheduled to take place in September and will include hands-on skills training and vehicle demonstrations.

The ATL Automotive Group currently carries a variety of PHEVs and EVs including the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, BMW X3 PHEV and X5 PHEV, MINI Countryman PHEV, and the Honda hybrid and Kia Niro.

The group is set to launch a number of all-electric vehicles in the coming months such as the MINI 3-Door SE in May, Audi e-tron and RS e-tron GT in July and August respectively, BMW i4 in July and the Porsche Taycan later this year.

The platform will highlight product and technical information on these models so customers can learn about vehicle range and performance, horsepower, island-wide charging stations and more.

For more info, check out their website.