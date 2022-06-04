Atomica a cinch for 1000 Guineas | Loop Jamaica

Gary Subratie and Don Wehby’s Oakridge Farms’ speedster, ATOMICA, has no equal in Saturday’s 1000 Guineas going a mile at Caymanas Park.

Unbeaten in four starts, the Nuclear Wayne-Honkeytonkville chestnut quickster has won her Guineas prep races in times equalling the colts’ and geldings’ performances in their warm-up races.

ATOMICA won the Thornbird and Portmore Stakes with ridiculous ease. She was lonely in a six-length win in the seven-furlong Thornbird Stakes and returned with a 10-length romp in the Portmore at seven and a half furlongs.

ATOMICA’s 1:27.0 in the April 2 Thornbird Stakes equalled EMPEROROFTHECATS’ clocking a day later in the Prince Consort. She followed with 1:32.3 in the Portmore, faster than BLUE VINYL’s 1:32.4 in the Kingston for colts and geldings.

Dane Dawkins, who has been a board the filly for her last three starts, will again partner her in a small eight-horse field.

The 1000 Guineas is the ninth of 11 races scheduled. First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1400m

Uncle Vinnie (10), Killer Bee (7)

Race 2 – 1600m

XY Soul (5)

Race 3 -1400m

Fearless Vibe (5)

–Race 4 – 1600m

Poker Star (1)

Race 5 – 1820m

King Antholew (8)

Race 6 – 1500m

Let Him Fly (11)

Race 7 -1100m

Hidden Valley (3)

Race 8 – 1100m

Dujour (5)

Race 9 – 1600m

Atomica (7)

Race 10 – 1820m

I’ve Got Magic (5)

Race 11 – 1400m

Mine That Cat (10)

