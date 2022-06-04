Atomica a cinch for 1000 Guineas | Loop Jamaica

Gary Subratie and Don Wehby’s Oakridge Farms’ speedster, ATOMICA, has no equal in Saturday’s 1000 Guineas going a mile at Caymanas Park.
Unbeaten in four starts, the Nuclear Wayne-Honkeytonkville chestnut quickster has won her Guineas prep races in times equalling the colts’ and geldings’ performances in their warm-up races.
ATOMICA won the Thornbird and Portmore Stakes with ridiculous ease. She was lonely in a six-length win in the seven-furlong Thornbird Stakes and returned with a 10-length romp in the Portmore at seven and a half furlongs.
ATOMICA’s 1:27.0 in the April 2 Thornbird Stakes equalled EMPEROROFTHECATS’ clocking a day later in the Prince Consort. She followed with 1:32.3 in the Portmore, faster than BLUE VINYL’s 1:32.4 in the Kingston for colts and geldings.
Dane Dawkins, who has been a board the filly for her last three starts, will again partner her in a small eight-horse field.
The 1000 Guineas is the ninth of 11 races scheduled. First post is 11:30 am.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS
Race 1 – 1400m
Uncle Vinnie (10), Killer Bee (7)
Race 2 – 1600m
XY Soul (5)
Race 3 -1400m
Fearless Vibe (5)
–Race 4 – 1600m
Poker Star (1)
Race 5 – 1820m
King Antholew (8)
Race 6 – 1500m
Let Him Fly (11)
Race 7 -1100m
Hidden Valley (3)
Race 8 – 1100m
Dujour (5)
Race 9 – 1600m
Atomica (7)
Race 10 – 1820m
I’ve Got Magic (5)
Race 11 – 1400m
Mine That Cat (10)
BET OF THE DAY
Race 2 – 1600m
XY Soul (5)
—-Race 4 – 1600m
Poker Star (1)
Race 9 – 1600m
Atomica (7)