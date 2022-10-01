Atomica lands I’msatisfied Trophy in stakes record Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Derby winner ATOMICA made light work of challenger SHE’S MY DESTINY in her first outing among older horses, clocking a stakes record, 1:10.4, in Saturday’s I’msatisfied Trophy at Caymanas Park.

The flying filly was one of four winners on the 10-race card for the jockey-trainer combination of Dane Dawkins and Gary Subratie.

ATOMICA and SHE’S MY DESTINY peeled away from the field in fast splits, 22.2 for the first quarter and 45.2 for the half-mile.

However, 2-5 favourite ATOMICA was clearly more comfortable, running just off the rail, quickening away to win by seven and a half lengths.

Subratie and Dawkins first struck with United States-bred debutante, SISTREN TREASURE, who won the second event at five and a half furlongs for two-year-olds, clocking 1:07.1 at odds of 1-2.

Subratie’s down-in-class ATLANTIC BLUE, a 2-1 chance, easily won the fourth among $750,000 claimers at seven and a half furlongs.

ALEXA’S DREAM, who also won at 2-1, handed Dawkins and Subratie their third winner in the sixth event, going past QUIET BOSS and ROCKET LILY to beat TAURUS BOY at six furlongs, clocking 1:12.4.

Dawkins extended his lead to seven wins ahead of champion Anthony Thomas, who rode one winner for the afternoon, Anthony Nunes’ FUNOMETER in the eighth event at five and a half furlongs.