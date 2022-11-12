Atomica looks hard to beat in rich Jamaica Cup Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Derby winner, ATOMICA, is the lone speed in Saturday’s Jamaica Cup at nine and a half furlongs, carrying 115lb, against older horses, who are either slower, much heavier, out-of-form or simply do not belong in the grade-one event at Caymanas Park.

St Leger winner BLUE VINYL is the other three-year-old in the $6 million race, sitting level at 115lb with ATOMICA, who had beaten him by eight and a half lengths in August’s Jamaica Derby at 12 furlongs.

ATOMICA’s stablemate, CALCULUS, is the distance-specialist in the line-up but has not trained for the Jamaica Cup and reportedly struggled after his last workout.

United States-bred I AM FRED has the best form to recommend of leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s four entries, placing second to CALCULUS at 10 furlongs on September 24 and third behind MAHOGANY in last month’s Gold Cup.

DaCosta’s 2020 Jamaica Derby winner, KING ARTHUR, impressed at exercise last Saturday morning, clocking 1:26.4 for seven furlongs, but hasn’t raced since August 27.

Speedy ATOMICA’S Gold Cup run was fraught with incidents, her shying from horses at the start and five furlongs out when slamming into JORDAN REIGN’S against the rail. She lost all chance leaving the three-furlong pole by barging into SHE’S A WONDER and dropping back to last.

Despite her terrible trip, ATOMICA ran on in the stretch run to finish fifth with Dane Dawkins, two and a quarter lengths behind third-place I AM FRED, who was six and a half off the winner, MAHOGANY.

The Jamaica Cup is the ninth of 10 races scheduled. First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1100mWilson (9)

Race 2 -1400mHijo Primero (6)

Race 3 – 1600m Makeupartist (3)

—-Race 4 – 1300mSlammer (9)

Race 5 – 1000m StChandra’s Law (3)

Race 6 -1200mTigray Express (11)

Race 7 – 1200mMojito (7)

Race 8 – 1200mMadelyn’s Sunshine (5)

Race 9 – 1900m RdAtomica (8)

Race 10 – 1600mHa Gow Siu Mei (1)

