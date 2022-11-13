Atomica outclasses rivals in Jamaica Cup at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Derby winner ATOMICA on Saturday shattered FURTHER AND BEYOND’s mark set in last year’s Jamaica Cup at Caymanas Park by almost three seconds in a 16-length victory at nine and a half furlongs.

ATOMICA rebounded from a disappointing fifth in the October 22 Gold Cup at seven furlongs, her second defeat in nine starts, by repelling Jamaica St Leger winner BLUE VINYL in a race to the clubhouse turn and taking charge down the backstretch.

BLUE VINYL, who denied ATOMICA the Triple Crown by beating her in the St Leger, was no match for the filly, pushed from three furlongs out to keep pace with the filly.

ATOMICA led into the lane with Dane Dawkins and sped away in the stretch run to clock 1:57.3, two seconds and four-fifths faster than FURTHER AND BEYOND’s 2:00.2 clocked in last year’s inaugural race.

Meanwhile, the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders’ Association of Jamaica’s Mixed Sale is set for Sunday at 10am in the official car park adjacent to the racing office at Caymanas Park.

Racing resumes next weekend with Saturday-Sunday meets.