Atomica romps Jamaica Derby Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Owner Don Wehby (left) kisses Atomica with Dane Dawkins aboard after the filly beat her St Leger conqueror, Blue Vinyl, into third place in the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).

Trainer Gary Subratie completed back-to-back Jamaica Derby victories at Caymanas Park in Saturday after the filly ATOMICA beat her St Leger conqueror, BLUE VINYL, into third place in the 12-furlong event.

ATOMICA grabbed the lead from BLUE VINYL passing the winning post for the first time and was never headed for the next 10 furlongs.

Cruising entering the backstretch, ATOMICA stayed clear of BLUE VINYL and had the colt off his legs on an easy lead at the top of the straight.

Asked to run by Dane Dawkins, ATOMICA’s pace had Raddesh Roman pushing BLUE VINYL off the home turn, leaving the colt winded and struggling to fend off BRINKS rallying for second along the rail.

Owned by Don Wehby and bred by Karl Samuda, ATOMICA ran out a nine-and-a-quarter length winner in 2:35.2.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon with the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks as the feature event.

