Atomica wins 1000 Guineas by a ‘city block’ | Loop Jamaica

ATOMICA on Saturday scored one of the widest margins of victory ever recorded in the 1000 Guineas, a 20-length victory clocked in 1:37.0 with Dane Dawkins a mere passenger at Caymanas Park.

Our Angel with Robert Halledeen finished second at 30-1, just a neck ahead of third-place SILENT MISSION at 14-1 with Omar Walker.

The Gary Subratie-trained filly extended her unbeaten run to five consecutive victories for Don Wehby’s Oakridge Farms, setting up a clash with colts and geldings in next month’s St Leger at 10 furlongs.

The colts and geldings get their chance to impress in Sunday’s 2000 Guineas for which Patrick Lynch’s BLUE VINYL is the ante-post favourite.

ATOMICA closed a two-timer for Dawkins on the 11-race card, having won the seventh with Richard Azan’s HIDDEN VALLEY against three-year-old maiden fillies at five and a half furlongs.

Dawkins trail champion jockey Anthony Thomas by two winners atop the standings.

Walker ruled the programme with a three-timer, opening his account aboard 4-5 favourite FEARLESS VIBE in the second event, before going all the way with SUPERLUMINAL and SIR JOHN in the sixth and 11th races, respectively.

Leading trainer Jason DaCosta closed the card with United States-bred I AM FRED at 15-1 at nine furlongs and 25 yards, followed by SIR JOHN beating non-winners-of-three at odds of 5-2.