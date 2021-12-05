Attorney asks BOJ to reconsider Alliance Financial Services suspension | Loop Jamaica

With uncertainty surrounding the jobs of nearly 500 employees of Alliance Financial Services Limited, AFSL’s MoneyGram agents along with more than 60 of the company’s direct employees, attorney for the company, Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, is calling on regulators and the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) to reconsider the decision to suspend AFSL’s licence.

“The fact of the matter is my clients have been working with the BOJ for some time to resolve these matters. The central bank was fully aware of the concerns about some transactions, which date as far back as 2009, and they were also fully in the know about steps taken to address the concerns. Therefore, the sudden licence suspension and the move to effectively severely restrict Alliance’s ability to conduct business is a bit curious,” Tavares-Finson said.

He then appealed to the BOJ to review its decision.

“I am really calling for the BOJ to reconsider its decision to effectively restrict Alliance from performing its core business, even as dialogue continues about how to treat with concerns about alleged historic breaches across the sector,” the attorney said.

The Queen’s Counsel went on to question whether an important legal principle has been abandoned in the treatment of Alliance.

“Additionally, there has to be some presumption of innocence here, that’s a trite principle which should inform actions in relation to this and any legal matter where allegations are made,” Tavares-Finson added.

AFSL has been suspended from operating as a cambio and remittance business, effective December 3, 2021. The BOJ also revoked AFSL’s authorisation to operate in the BOJ Fintech regulatory sandbox.

The BOJ said in a statement on Friday that the action became necessary given the charges laid on the company by the constabulary’s financial unit, following a probe by the Financial Investigations Division (FID).

The FID on Thursday caused charges to be laid on Alliance Finance Limited concerning allegations that the entity breached Section 22(a) of the Bank of Jamaica, BOJ Act and Section 10 of the Banking Services Act when it disbursed loans including insurance premium finance facilities in US dollars.

Meanwhile, the fall out in the financial system from the decision by the BOJ to suspend the licence of Alliance is being described as potentially grave by one private sector source who told Loop News, “so many people are being affected, not only various agents across the island but people who depend on the entity’s MoneyGram outlets to facilitate remittance payouts”.

The source noted that “major airlines which fly into Jamaica and have gone cashless in payment for tickets and arrival processing fees are also being affected.

“Then to compound matters, there are so many entities across the country who have done business in a similar manner to transactions which allegedly led to Alliance being prosecuted, so there are quite a few people out there who are nervous, and the market has begun to feel the effects,” the source said.