Attorney Isat Buchanan issues an apology for comments made about DPP Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
5 hrs ago

Attorney Isat Buchanan has issued an apology for comments he made about Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn in a recent YouTube programme.

Buchanan posted the apology on his social media page on Tuesday.

“I have considered the statement I made on a YouTube channel I was co-hosting extensively. Though I am a believer in free speech, I do recognise, now more than before, the importance of preserving public civility and mutual respect on how we engage with each other as a society. My comments and use of the song reference are indeed unfortunate, and for that, I unequivocally apologise,” said

“I specifically wish to indicate to Ms Llewelyn that I deeply regret this and I am truly sorry. Advocating for freedom of speech and expression does not stand mutually exclusive with demonstrating exemplary decorum throughout public channels,” he added.

And following the statement made by Buchanan, the People’s National Party’s Human Rights chair, the party’s Women’s Movement also strongly condemned and described as “unacceptable” public remarks made about a female leader in Jamaica.

It said in a release Monday that such behaviour goes against the principles and values of the PNP.

“We are fully aware of the pressing gender inequality issue and normalised violence against women in our country. As we strive to build a society grounded in equality and social justice, the People’s National Party remains steadfast in our commitment to transforming the power dynamics between men and women.

“Our swift acceptance of Mr Buchanan’s resignation, upon learning of the unfortunate incident, demonstrates our consistent stance against all forms of abuse or violence towards women,” the release said.

