An accused in the Clansman gang trial was freed by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes after the prosecution failed to prove that he was a part of the criminal outfit or that he facilitated a murder.

Carl Beech was accused of guiding some gunmen through a shortcut to ambush and kill a man known as ‘Outlaw’ in 2017. He was charged with facilitating a serious crime and being a part of a criminal organisation.

However, the prosecution witnesses gave conflicting statements. They both agreed that Beech was never a part of the planning of the murder of Outlaw. However, that is the only point on which they agreed.

One witness testified that when planning Outlaw’s murder they agreed to recruit Beech to guide them to ambush the now-deceased. But the other witness testified that Beech was never mentioned and that they happened to see Beech when on their way to kill Outlaw and recruited the accused man to take them to the now deceased.

This now leaves 27 individuals before the trial judge who is in the final moments of the case.

Beech’s attorney-at-law Cecile Griffiths-Ashton told Loop News that her client is elated and that he has always maintained that he was never a part of a gang.

“My client was this afternoon freed of the charge of being part of a criminal organisation and also the offence of facilitating an offence, which is murder. We are elated with this outcome. My client has always maintained his innocence.

“He only resides in an area in Spanish Town but for him being part of a gang he was never a part of that,” she said.