Auditor general to probe CAP contract issue | Loop Jamaica

Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has disclosed that Auditor General Pamela Monroe-Ellis has been asked to probe the issue of the award of contracts at Clarendon Alumina Partners (CAP).

Questions have been raised about possible conflict of interest relating to the award of a multimillion-dollar contract to overseas-based CCPA Capital Partners, the company that was leading the incorporation of the Jamalco refinery.

CAP is the vehicle through which the government holds a 45 per cent stake in bauxite company Jamalco, which was impacted by a devastating fire in September.

Photo shows the old 13.8 KV Room in the Jamalco Powerhouse, it also shows the damaged electrical cabinets with Turbine #1 being demolished.

Clarke made the disclosure about the auditor general’s probe of the CAP contracts in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He was responding to questions from the parliamentary Opposition.

The finance minister also announced a new board for the entity, which will be headed by Professor Gordon Shirley, during an earlier ministerial statement in the House.

The controversy surrounding the award of the contract to CCPA Capital Partners reportedly led to the resignation of then board chairman, Norman Reid. The contract was renewed every six months over a two-year period, according to media reports.

After the controversy erupted, Prime Minister Andrew Holness transferred responsibility for CAP from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, headed by Robert Montague, to the finance ministry under Clarke’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the Gordon Shirley-chaired eight-member board also includes: Dr Dana Dixon, chief business development officer and chief marketing officer at JN Group; Winston Hayden, former managing director of CAP; Moira Williamson, a civil engineer with project management and procurement expertise; Gerry Johnson, former Caribbean head of the Inter-American Development Bank; Roxaine Smith, attorney-at-law; and, Stephanie Abrahams, senior analyst in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

One of the first priorities of the new board is to work with managing partner Noble Holdings Limited to complete reconstruction work at Jamalco following the devastating fire, and to get mining operations up and running in the shortest possible time. It is also expected to conclude the incorporation of CAP which is some four years in the making.