Audrey Tugwell Henry now Scotia’s SVP of North & Central Carib region | Loop Jamaica

Scotiabank has announced the appointment of Audrey Tugwell Henry to the role of senior vice president of its Caribbean North and Central operations, effective January 1, 2022.

The North and Central region includes the islands of The Bahamas, Cayman, Turks & Caicos, in addition to its Jamaican operations. Tugwell Henry was appointed as the President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica in January 2021.

Commenting on the latest appointment Anya Schnoor — executive vice president of Scotiabank’s Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay region — said:

“I am extremely pleased to announce Audrey Tugwell Henry’s well-deserved promotion to SVP with responsibility for Caribbean North and Central, in addition to her current role as President and CEO, Scotia Group Jamaica. Audrey is a transformational leader with over 30 years’ experience in the financial

services industry.

“In a little under a year in her current role, she developed and executed clear business strategies to reposition the bank as it navigates the effects of the economic environment while delivering sustainable results for the business.”

In her new role, Tugwell Henry will focus on driving growth in the region and charting forward the Bank’s Customer First strategy, which is underpinned by the ongoing digital transformation of the bank’s operations.

Audrey holds a Diploma in Education from Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville, Manchester; a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies; and a Master’s of Business Administration from the Mona School of Business and Management at the UWI, Mona.