August 26 the deadline to submit peril insurance claims to NHT

National Housing Trust (NHT) mortgagors whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Beryl on July 3, now have until August 26 to file claims under the Homeowners Comprehensive Policy – Peril Insurance.

Corporate Risk and Insurance Manager at NHT, Stefan Clarke, announced the deadline extension to provide qualifying contributors with ample time to submit their claims.

“We have made the process very easy to make a peril claim. You can access the form and guidelines on our website (www.nht.gov.jm) and visit any of our branches. We have representatives ready to serve you and ensure that the process is completed seamlessly,” Clarke said.

The Homeowners Comprehensive Policy offers coverage for property damage and third-party liability resulting from fires, natural disasters, impact damage, civil commotion, and strikes. It also covers legal liability for damage caused to another person’s property.

To submit a claim, mortgagors are required to present a completed form, photographs of the damage, an estimate detailing the cost to repair the property, their Tax Registration Number (TRN), and a valid identification.

Additionally, a letter of authorisation must be presented if someone is submitting a claim on behalf of the mortgagor.

As of now, the NHT has received 170 applications.

Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, NHT, Dwayne Berbick, is encouraging more homeowners to take advantage of this opportunity to repair and restore their properties.

Berbick has also reminded contributors that the insurance coverage applies to all NHT mortgagors, except those with serviced or house lot loans.

The insurance premium is included in the monthly mortgage payments.