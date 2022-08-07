Australia beat Jamaica to win netball gold at Commonwealth Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls went down 55-51 against Australia in the gold medal match of the netball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday.

And they made history as the first side to win the gold medal after losing a pool match in the lead up.

As a result of the defeat, Jamaica had to settle for the silver medal, just three days after they scored a shock victory against Australia in their final Pool A game.

It was almost a case of history repeating itself with the Diamonds going into the final break with a six-goal lead, the same margin they went into the final quarter against Jamaica when they went on to lose by two points.

But it was a different-looking Diamonds team this time as they held firm and take the game.

It was Sarah Klau and Cara Koenen from the bench that dragged Australia across the line, with Klau silencing Sunshine Girls superstar Jhaniele Fowler.

Gretel Bueta led Australia with 37 goals at 100 percent while Koenen had 15 from 15 after coming onto the court.

Fowler had 46 goals from 47 attempts but it wasn’t enough for the historic gold medal. The silver medal for the Sunshine Girls represents an improvement on their bronze medal four years ago in Australia.