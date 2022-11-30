Australia into last 16 of World Cup, beat Denmark 1-0 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Australia into last 16 of World Cup, beat Denmark 1-0 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Australia into last 16 of World Cup, beat Denmark 1-0

France lose to Tunisia 1-0 but still win World Cup group

Stuck on gift ideas for your loved one? Try thrift store gifts

Digicel’s sponsorship of Reggae Marathon pivotal says Elon Parkinson

Mailpac launches new online barrel shipping platform

Defense coming through for attack-minded Brazil at World Cup

$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location

8 cocaine-smuggling Americans convicted after arrest at Jamaica pier

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

Police ask for help to find missing child

Wednesday Nov 30

30?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

54 minutes ago

Australia’s Mathew Leckie scores during the World Cup Group D football match against Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favoured Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal.

It is Australia’s first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage.

Leckie took a pass near the center circle and moved around a Danish defender before hitting a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel diving to his left.

Australia finished with six points in Group D. Defending champion France won the group on goal difference despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 in the other group match.

The World Cup proved to be a major disappointment for Denmark after reaching the semifinals in the 2020 European Championship. They slogged through a 0-0 draw in their opening match with Tunisia and then recovered in a 2-1 loss against France.

Denmark dominated possession through much of the game but could not generate enough chances.

Denmark’s Mathias Jensen had one of his team’s best chances of the game in the 10th minute, but Australia goalkeeper Matthew Ryan came up with a point-blank save.

Referee Mustapha Ghorbal handed a yellow card early to defender Aziz Behich as Australia defended tenaciously from the start and counterattacked when possible.

Australia started the second half on the front foot as Jackson Irvine fired a good chance over the crossbar. But the Socceroos quickly reverted to defending before breaking through with Leckie’s goal.

On two late corners Schmeichel sprinted upfield to put himself into the mix in front of the goal as Denmark searched for a goal. Aussie keeper Ryan caught one corner and Schmeichel scurried back. He came all the way back on a second corner with about a minute remaining, but that attempt also amounted to nothing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Australia into last 16 of World Cup, beat Denmark 1-0

FIFA World Cup(TM)

France lose to Tunisia 1-0 but still win World Cup group

Lifestyle

Stuck on gift ideas for your loved one? Try thrift store gifts

More From

Jamaica News

Child from Waterhouse, Kingston found wandering in St Ann

See also

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28

Jamaica News

Donna Haynes, the voice on many phones, passes

Tributes flow for voice actor

Jamaica News

13-y-o Spanish Town boy gone missing at Coronation Market in Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jevon Easy of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, November 26.
He is of dark complexion, medium build

Jamaica News

Eight months later, dead man still on court list

A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.
Fitzroy Minott

Sport

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.
Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols