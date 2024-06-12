Australia thrash Namibia to reach T20 World Cup Super 8s Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Australia thrash Namibia to reach T20 World Cup Super 8s Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ja’s ban on ride-hailing apps counterproductive, alarming — inDrive

JPS Foundation, NEPA plant 300 mangrove saplings

Missing 22-y-o last seen at bar in Clarendon

PAJ alarmed at threats against TVJ journalist Giovanni Dennis

Australia thrash Namibia to reach T20 World Cup Super 8s

inDrive: Danielle Anglin didn’t use platform on day she went missing

Kartel retrial hearing about protecting rights of all J’cans – lawyer

Violet Neilson, first female House Speaker in Jamaica, has died

Reputed don from Mountain View shot dead on Windward Road

Scotiabank reports robust Q2 profits amid extensive ABM upgrades

Wednesday Jun 12

30°C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Australia’s wicket keeper Matthew Wade, second from right, celebrates the wicket of Namibia’s Zane Green, centre left, who was trapped LBW, during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Adam Zampa hit a milestone as Australia reached the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup with a resounding nine-wicket thrashing of Namibia on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Zampa took 4-12 to reach a century of wickets in the shortest format, as Namibia were bowled out for just 72 in 17 overs in Antigua.

Australia needed just 34 balls to surpass that total, with Travis Head’s unbeaten 34 from 17 deliveries propelling them to a comprehensive win.

David Warner (20) was the only Australian to lose his wicket, with captain Mitchell Marsh (18 not out) hitting the winning runs.

Australia are now top of Group B ahead of facing surprise package Scotland on Sunday. 

Tuesday’s other match, between Sri Lanka and Nepal, was called off due to rain without a ball having been bowled.

The abandonment of that match in Florida means that Sri Lanka’s hopes of qualifying for the next round are all but over.

Sri Lanka are bottom of Group D with just one match left to play, against the Netherlands on Monday.

Data Debrief: Zampa makes history

Zampa is the first Australian to reach the century landmark for wickets in T20Is, while his 12 runs conceded against Namibia is the joint-lowest total of any player for Australia from a full four overs in a T20 World Cup match.

Gerhard Erasmus was the only player to impress for Namibia. He scored 36 runs, 50 per cent of his team’s total. 

That is the highest proportion of any batter in a Namibia T20 World Cup innings.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

June 11, 2024 07:34 PM

Sport

June 9, 2024 10:44 AM

Sport

June 8, 2024 09:42 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Ja’s ban on ride-hailing apps counterproductive, alarming — inDrive

Lifestyle

JPS Foundation, NEPA plant 300 mangrove saplings

Entertainment

Spice reflects on 25 years in music, shares meaning behind ‘Mirror 25’

See also

More From

Jamaica News

Missing US teen handed over to cops by resident

Fifteen-year-old Shanoya Nicholson of a Florida, United States address, who was reported missing since Friday, June 7, has been located.
Head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powe

Business

Honey Bun acquires pastry shop in Half-Way Tree Transport Centre

Honey Bun Limited, the pastry bakery announced that it acquired Swirls, a pastry shop in the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre in Kingston.
This acquisition happened on June 1 for an unknown amount.

Jamaica News

inDrive: Danielle Anglin didn’t use platform on day she went missing

… says main suspect was not registered on ride-hailing platform

Jamaica News

Violet Neilson, first female House Speaker in Jamaica, has died

Violet Neilson, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives in Jamaica, has died.
She was aged 93 years.
Neilson, who served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for St James

Sport

Brianna Lyston ends season early, misses chance for Paris Olympics

Jamaica’s fastest woman over 100 metres this year, Brianna Lyston, has unexpectedly concluded her 2024 season.
“Thank you 2024, breezy signing out,” Lyston announced on Instagram on Sunday. Her pos

Jamaica News

Autopsy suite to be ready by later this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang has indicated that the new state-of-the-art autopsy suite will be commissioned later this year.
Chang made the commitment at

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols