Authorities assessing impact of heavy rains on Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The authorities on Saturday started assessing the impact of the recent heavy rains on the country, with a tour of sections of East Rural St Andrew, one of the items on the agenda on Saturday.

Said to be one of the hardest-hit constituencies, with as many as 30 landslides and several roads impassable, the touring team on Saturday included Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie and Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew Juliet Holness.

Watch as Holness talks about the damage in her constituency on the heels of potential tropical cyclone number 22 dumping rains on the island since Wednesday.