Authorities ramp up vector control in St Catherine amid dengue fear Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine Public Health Department has ramped up its vector control measures, including inspections of buildings and drains, to stem the tide of dengue fever infections in the parish.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Deputy Public Health Inspector for the parish, Melva Parker, suggested that some 138 cases of dengue fever and three related deaths had been recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

But the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) issued a statement on Saturday clarifying that the 138 cases will be forwarded to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and after a probe, they will be classified as suspected, presumed or confirmed cases.

SERHA said not all cases will meet the definition of dengue, and will not be so classified. Further, the three suspected dengue deaths in St Catherine are to be investigated to be classified as either suspected, presumed or confirmed cases.

Parker had provided an outline of some of the recorded cases since July, at the meeting, but SERHA said it should have been made clear then, that those are reports of cases that have not yet been confirmed.

Amid the clarification from SERHA, Parker told councillors in St Catherine that the health department has carried out inspections of public buildings in the parish for mosquitoes.

She said no breeding sites were found at schools, police stations, hospitals, health centres and markets across sections of the parish.

“We have also commenced fogging of the major schools, and it started in the summer,” Parker advised.

In relation to drains in the parish, she said of the 52 inspected so far, “27 such drains were found breeding mosquitoes”.

The drains found breeding the insects were in sections of Portmore, Old Harbour, Old Harbour Bay and Spanish Town.

Parker added that the drains were treated with oil “as per usual”.

Meanwhile, the deputy health inspector advised that health officials will be collaborating with parish councillors to remove bulky waste and engage in other drain-cleaning activities in their respective divisions.

Additionally, Parker said some 50 temporary vector control workers have been employed to further intensify public education about the eradication of mosquito-breeding sites, among other things.

The Health and Wellness Ministry warned a day before of a possible dengue outbreak locally, given that some 316 suspected, presumed and confirmed cases were recorded across the country since the start of the year.

A total of 38 of the positive cases were identified as the Dengue Serotype 2, and one identified as Dengue Serotype 4.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the presence of the Type 2 strain has predominated in the population since 2010, further raising fears of a possible dengue outbreak.