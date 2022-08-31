Auto mechanic killed in drive-by; 2nd murder in Portmore on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

Auto mechanic killed in drive-by; 2nd murder in Portmore on Tuesday Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
An auto mechanic was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday.

The deceased is 30-year-old Derron Fuller of Chantilly Road in Waterford.

The Portmore police reported that about 10:30 pm, Fuller was at his gate in the community when a Toyota Probox motorcar with gunmen aboard was driven up.

The men opened gunfire, hitting Fuller several times.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are probing the development, the second such murder that recorded in Portmore on Tuesday.

It was reported that 31-year-old service station pump attendant, Chevelle Lewis, was shot dead by men travelling on a motorcycle sometime after 4pm.

The incident occurred at a gas station along Grange Lane in West Cumberland, St Catherine.

Police believe that Lewis’ murder may have stemmed from a gang feud in her Central Village community, also in St Catherine.

