Autopsy to determine cause of prisoner’s death in Mandeville | Loop Jamaica

A post-mortem examination is to be conducted on the body of a detainee who died at hospital after falling ill at the Mandeville police station lock-up in Manchester last Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dwayne Tomlin.

According to the police, Tomlin was among detainees at the lock-up who were released from their cells at about 5:30 am on Thursday for their regular morning activities, including using the bathroom.

Further reports are that shortly after showering, Tomlin complained of feeling ill and officers were alerted by other detainees.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem to determine the cause of his death, to further assist in their investigations.

Tomlin was arrested and charged in relation to several break-ins, the police said.

He had been offered bail by the court, but failed to take up the offer and remained in custody.