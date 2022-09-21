Azan 64, 3 wickets each from Mujeeb and Young lead Pride to easy win Loop Jamaica

Barbados Royals, led by 64 from Azam Khan and good bowling from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nyeem Young, scored an eighth-wicket victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 24th match of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Barbados Royals posted 156 for three off their allotted 20 overs with Khan hammering five fours and five sixes for his 64 runs.

Chasing 157 for victory at Providence Stadium in Guyana, the Patriots wasted a good start and were bowled out for 120 with three balls to spare.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (left) of Barbados Royals celebrates taking the wicket of St Kitts and Nevis’ Evin Lewis. (PHOTO: Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty Images).

The Patriots had got off to a positive start with Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis navigating their way through the Powerplay before Mujeeb took both wickets.

Mujeeb had Fletcher caught by Joshua Bishop for 20 and the Afghan off-spinner returned to bowl Lewis for 41. The West Indies opener faced 36 balls and hammered seven fours.

The Patriots never found consistency after the departure of Fletcher and Lewis, losing seven wickets in the final five overs of the game.

West Indies fast bowling allrounder Young was the best bowler for the Royals with three for five from 2.5 overs, while M ujeebsupported well with three for 18 from four overs.

Barbados Royals, who have already secured a place in next week’s playoffs, got off to a very cautious start in their innings, losing openers Rahkeem Cornwall (6) and captain Kyle Mayers (16) in the first eight overs.

Jamaican fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell (0 for 19), returning to the Patriots side, led by example in the early overs with a disciplined performance. However, Khan and Harry Tector revived the Royals innings with some fantastic shot-making that helped reap 95 runs in the final eight overs.

Tector was left undefeated on 47.

Dwayne Bravo, Akila Dananjaya, and Dwan Jansen secured a wicket apiece.

With the victory, the Royals improved to 16 points, an eight-point lead over second-place St Lucia Kings and third-place Jamaica Tallawahs, which are both on eight points.

The top three are followed by Trinbago Knight Riders (7), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (6), and Guyana Amazon Warriors (3).

Summarized scores:

Barbados Royals 156-3 (Khan 64, Tector 47*; Dananjaya 1-25, Jansen 1-32).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 120 all out (Lewis 41, Brevis 21; Young 3-5, Mujeeb 3-18).