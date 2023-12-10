‘Baba Roots’ owner shot dead in Westmoreland home Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
William Webb, owner of ‘Baba Roots’, was shot dead inside his Westmoreland home on Sunday morning.

The owner of the local herbal roots drink ‘Baba Roots’ was on Sunday morning shot dead inside his home in Darliston, Westmoreland.

The CEO, William Webb, was killed when gunmen entered his house through a window about 3:45 this morning.

He received several gunshot wounds, Loop News has been told.

After killing the businessman, his attackers reportedly ransacked the house before fleeing.

Webb’s killing adds to the murder tally for Westmoreland, which one of five parishes for which the Government imposed states of public emergency on Friday morning in response to high criminal activity.

The other areas are St James, Hanover, St Catherine, Clarendon, and the St Andrew South Police Division.

See also

Brothers shot dead in St James home invasion

Two men, said to be brothers, were gunned down in a home invasion in St James early Saturday morning.
The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old hotel worker Odane Thompson and 18-year-old ch

