‘Babsy’s’ brother, Hamlin Grange, awarded Order of Canada Loop Jamaica

Jamaican-born Hamlin Washington Grange, A brother of Cabinet Minister, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, has been awarded the Order of Canada in the North American country.

The honour was bestowed on Grange’s brother for his “pioneering work in diversity and inclusion as a passionate change agent for social justice,” a statement on her Facebook page said on Friday.

The Order of Canada is among the highest honours awarded in that country, and is said to be equivalent to Jamaica’s national honour, the Order of Jamaica, the minister said.

Further, the Order of Canada recognises individuals whose service “has shaped” the Canadian society, and “whose innovations have ignited imaginations, and whose compassion has united communities.”

Hamlin Grange is one of 99 new appointments to that honour in Canada, which was announced by Canadian Governor General Mary Simon.

Hamlin Grange is president and co-founder of Diversity, a consulting firm with a wide range of clients, including major corporations.

He is also a trained journalist who has had a notable career with CBC Television, where he served as editor and producer.

In Jamaica, he co-hosted a radio news and current affairs programme, ‘Good Evening Jamaica’.

Mr Grange, who works as a diversity and inclusion strategist, has served as chairman of the Toronto Police Services Board.

“For nearly two decades, I have worked with a wide range of clients in a number of sectors, including corporations, not-for-profits, healthcare, social services, post-secondary education, law enforcement, and justice,” wrote Grange on his LinkedIn profile.

Continuing, he said: “Many of my clients consider me to be ‘a trusted advisor’.

“I use many approaches and tools that have helped organisations to succeed in being reflective, responsive and relevant to the changing markets and communities they serve.

Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange

“For example, I am a qualified administrator of the Intercultural Development Inventory (IDI) that measures and develops the level of intercultural awareness and sensitivity among individuals and teams, and the Intercultural Conflict Style Inventory that identifies a person’s unique style of resolving conflict,” he said.

Grange has also served in various capacities on numerous other boards, committees and councils in Canada. Among them are: the Responsible Gaming Council as chair of the board of directors; public member of the Consent and Capacity Board in Toronto, Ontario; and chair of the African-Caribbean Advisory Group of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Foundation.

Also noteworthy is that he is a former track athlete who, for many years, held the Canadian record in the junior 400 metres hurdles.

In reacting to the honour that has been bestowed on her brother, Culture, Entertainment, Sports and Gender Minister, Olivia Grange, said she is “extremely proud” of her sibling.

She noted, too, his active role as a member of the Jamaican diaspora in Canada, and his “extraordinary service to the community”.

Grange said: “It is deserved recognition that he has been conferred with the Order of Canada for his devotion to the welfare of the people.”