Baby among 6 shot by gunmen in Norwood, St James Loop Jamaica

Six people were shot, two fatally, by gunmen in Norwood, St James on Wednesday, a day after a State of Emergency was imposed in the parish.

Reports are that a baby is among the four victims who have been admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Reports are that a group of people were at a shop in the community when explosions were heard. The police were alerted. A search was carried out and six people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

There were rushed to the hospital where two of the victims from the group succumbed.

The four other injured persons including a baby have been admitted.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday declared a State of Public Emergency (SOE) in the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine, and sections of Kingston and St Andrew. An SOE was also established for the parishes of St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover.