Baby among 6 shot by gunmen in Norwood, St James Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Baby among 6 shot by gunmen in Norwood, St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Baby among 6 shot by gunmen in Norwood, St James

4 held by members of Lotto Scam Task Force in St Ann raid

NBA: Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

Culture takes centre stage at New Wave Block Party

17-y-o girl gone missing in ‘Arnett’ after being scolded by parent

FID seizes over $2 billion worth of real estate — Chang

Lara named in 3-man panel to review Windies’ T20 World Cup performance

5 young Jamaican men and a fugitive held on drug charges in Florida

PSOJ backs return of SOEs, but as a short-term crime-fighting measure

MoBay woman shows The Girl in You can balance 9 to 5 and a business

Thursday Nov 17

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The scene where six people were shot, two fatally, in St James

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Six people were shot, two fatally, by gunmen in Norwood, St James on Wednesday, a day after a State of Emergency was imposed in the parish.

Reports are that a baby is among the four victims who have been admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Reports are that a group of people were at a shop in the community when explosions were heard. The police were alerted. A search was carried out and six people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

There were rushed to the hospital where two of the victims from the group succumbed.

The four other injured persons including a baby have been admitted.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday declared a State of Public Emergency (SOE) in the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine, and sections of Kingston and St Andrew. An SOE was also established for the parishes of St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Baby among 6 shot by gunmen in Norwood, St James

Jamaica News

4 held by members of Lotto Scam Task Force in St Ann raid

Sport

NBA: Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

More From

Jamaica News

‘Professional clown’ caught on camera harassing passengers charged

A self-described “professional clown” got a lot more than he bargained for when the police arrested and charged him after he was captured on video removing passengers from a vehicle in downtown Kingst

Jamaica News

See also

Over 20 guns turned in under amnesty, says Chang

Majority of them are ‘legacy firearms’

Jamaica News

US fugitive on run for 10 years held in St James raid

High-profile operation carried out by US Marshals and officials in Jamaica

Jamaica News

JUTC passengers injured, 2 buses damaged in separate incidents

Several Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) passengers were injured in separate pepper-spraying and stone-throwing incidents on Monday, which also resulted in two buses being damaged.
According to

Jamaica News

5 young Jamaican men and a fugitive held on drug charges in Florida

Five Jamaican men who allegedly fled with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, United States last month, were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in F

Jamaica News

Man loses limb in home invasion, encourages others to keep trying

If you traverse Upper Waterloo Road or Shortwood Road in St Andrew, you’ve probably seen Alfanso Mason selling bananas close to the intersection of both roads.
Using his crutch, the 52-year-old who

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols