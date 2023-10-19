Baby Cham Humbled As ‘Time Bomb’ Reaches No. 1 On iTunes

Dancehall collaborators Baby Cham and Bounty Killer are on a high as their latest project, Time Bomb EP hit No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Reggae Chart and has remained on that chart for two weeks now. On Friday, the title song moved one place down to No. 2 behind Bob Marley and the Wailer’s “Three Little Birds.”

The song is the title track for their EP of the same name, which was released on September 22 and has been climbing the charts, including the iTunes and YouTube trending. Bounty Killer and Baby Cham first announced the EP hitting No. 1 two weeks ago.

It’s the first collaboration as a duo since their 1999 hit song, “Another Level,” although they’ve been working together since the pandemic started with songs like “Blood Clxxt” and “Slow Motion” featuring Dexta Daps.

In an exclusive comment to Urban Islandz, Baby Cham noted that he and Bounty were grateful to fans for the support and to see the project getting love from a wide audience.

“It’s a blessing and a great feeling to reach #1 on the iTunes Reggae chart. At the same time, it’s humbling because the fans are really showing up and showing out for us. Myself, Bounty Killer, and Dave Kelly put so much into this project and it’s a great feeling to know our fans are loving it. We need them to keep it going!!” the artiste said.

In the meantime, the artists are celebrating the project’s success as they travel to the United Kingdom, where they will go on a tour to promote Time Bomb. Just a week after he announced that he could legally travel to the UK for the first time in 15 years, Bounty Killer shared that he touched down in the European country.

“Time is the master I told them it’s not scallion after 15yrs Londooon,” Bounty wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, the EP itself has also been performing well, as many fans gravitate to the motivational content of the songs. Speaking about the EP before its release, Bounty Killer noted that the (7) tracks project was in the making during the pandemic while the world went into lockdown.