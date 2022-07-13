Baby of UK parents gets visa to travel home to London | Loop Jamaica

A female British resident, stranded in Jamaica after her Jamaican-born baby son was denied a UK visa, is finally able to return home.

Tiffany Ellis was able to travel home to her husband and daughter in London after the baby was eventually granted a visa.

Loop News became aware of Ellis’ plight when The Guardian newspaper published an article on Monday, claiming the woman was stranded after her baby was denied a visa to travel to the UK.

According to the article, the British Home Office said the child cannot go to the UK because he has an “established life” in Jamaica.

In January 2020, Tiffany, her then husband-to-be Zarren and their daughter Xianna travelled to Jamaica where the couple got married in August.

But while the couple were waiting for the paperwork to come through for their wedding, COVID-19 broke out and they had to stay in Jamaica as countries across the globe went into lockdown.

In September 2020, Tiffany became pregnant and was afflicted with constant vomiting so severe she was unable to leave the house. She hoped the condition would subside after the first trimester and booked a flight back to the UK for January 2021. However, her condition worsened and she had to remain in Jamaica until after she gave birth.

Last December, Zarren and their daughter Xianna returned to London. They had no choice but to leave Ellis and Xien in Jamaica because of the Home Office visa refusal. Tiffany, 28, had lived in the UK since she was age 8.

In responding to queries from Loop News, a British High Commission spokesperson said: “Yes, we were in contact with Ms Ellis in recent weeks and the child’s visa has now been issued.”

When asked why the child would be denied a visa the spokesperson said the High Commission does not comment on the specifics of individual cases, “but [we] are pleased that this case has been resolved.”