Baby thrown to the ground by fighting mother now in CFPS care Loop Jamaica

Local authorities have launched a search for the female, who was accused of throwing a baby to the ground during a fight with another female.

News of the search comes after the Education Minister, Fayval Williams reported that officials from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) have since taken the child into their care.

The minister made the revelation on her Instagram page.

A 30-second video clip of a young woman engaged in a fight with another woman while holding a baby before seemingly throwing the child onto the paved roadway has been making the rounds on social media

The woman seen in the video appears to be using the child to ward off the blows being thrown at her by the other woman.

After throwing the baby onto the road, she quickly grabbed the child by its clothing with one hand, picked up an object with the other, and threw it at her opponent before the two resumed their close-quarters combat, all the time with the young child between the two of them.

Some onlookers appeared to cheer on the combatants while others made what appeared to be feeble attempts to separate them.