BACK-TO-SCHOOl JITTERS: Nervousness and excitement as schools reopen Loop Jamaica

Several educational institutions across the island reopened their doors on Monday with parents and teachers alike expressing nervousness and excitement with the restart of the new school term.

Principal of Pembroke Hall Primary in St Andrew, spoke to Loop News team about the development.

“Right now things have started off smoothly and we have not had any reports of any incidents,” said Ricardo Valentine, head of the school.

he explained that today students from grade one and two would be turning up for orientation.

Nardia Johnson Edwards, one parent who was seen carrying her son to the school, admitted that while she was excited she was also experiencing other emotions.

“I am really happy but also a bit nervous today my son is on new journey,” said the mother.

Natalee Johnson, another parent, shared similar sentiments.

“I am looking forward to great things just hoping things progress without incident,” said the parent.

Over at Denham Town primary in Kingston activities at the school was in high gear.

“Things have started out well, we will have more to say as the day progresses said one teacher at the school.

At Dunrobin Primary, large groups of parents were seen gathered in devotion session, as they looked to leave their children in their classes.

Shawn Farquharson, was one parent, who was seen at the school gate giving his daughter a pep talk before she went into the school.

“So far everything normal don’t have any issues and I a just happy that things are returning to normal,” said the father.