Back-to-school purchasing tips – Consumer Affairs Commission

As parents and guardians finalise back-to-school preparations for their children ahead of the 2024/25 academic year, commencing September 2, the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is providing tips to help them manage their budgets.

Director of Communication, Latoya Halstead said that budget preparation should be a top priority in managing spending.

Noting that textbooks account for a significant percentage of school-related expenses, she advised consumers to make a detailed budget to manage expenditures.

“Back-to-school preparations really cut into our budget… it is a big spend. So, you need to see what you have and what you are able to spend. The first thing that we want you to do is to manage the spending. To help with that, parents can check around with family, friends or co-workers to see if they have copies of the books that you need,” the director says.

Halstead recommended that parents speak with teachers, prior to making purchases, to ensure the information detailed on book lists is correct.

Where books are being purchased, consumers are urged to ensure that the correct material is being acquired.

“Before you write the name in the books that have been purchased, try and ensure that you have the correct copies of the books. Check for the edition, the author, the publishers’ names, and all this information should be included on the book list,” Halstead stated.

Where consumers are unable to purchase all the books listed at the same time, she recommends that parents speak with the teachers to prioritise which items should initially be acquired.

“Find out which ones are needed first. That way, you can buy those that are urgent and save up in the interim for those that you will need later down the line,” she adds.

She also offered some helpful tips for consumers to bear in mind regarding school uniforms, shoes and bags.

In relation to uniforms, Halstead said persons should ensure that buttons are sewn on properly and zips work easily.

“Examine uniforms closely to ensure you are getting value for money. Ensure that what you are getting is quality… so, do the inspection,” she recommended.

Halstead also reminded consumers to ensure that uniforms and shoes are compliant with schools’ guidelines before making purchases.

“You want to check that the colours are okay and that the styles are allowed. Also, our children are growing… so today the shoes might fit, tomorrow they [may not]. When you are purchasing shoes, ensure that they do not fit too closely. If you are purchasing two pairs to take advantage of a bargain or sale, ensure that the second is one or two sizes larger, depending on the age of the child,” she says.

Halstead urged parents to avoid impulse buying and stick to the budget, noting that durability should be taken into consideration when purchasing items.

Regarding bags, the director advised not to “look at the fanciness” but, rather, to prioritise practicality and durability.

“What we would encourage you to do is reinforce the bag before the child uses it,” she added.