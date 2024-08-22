Back to school worry: Over 200 schools still out of electricity

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, says there is an urgent need to restore electricity to more than 200 of the 1,010 public primary and secondary schools before the start of the new school year.

Minister Williams made the call following her recent tour of Manning’s School in Westmoreland, one of four institutions she visited that suffered significant damage by Hurricane Beryl on July 3.

The other schools toured by the Minister included Merlene Ottey High School in Hanover, and Unity and Georges Plain Primary Schools, both located in Westmoreland.

These four schools have been identified as “priority one” under the Ministry’s emergency procurement process, which aims to expedite repairs and restore essential services in the wake of the hurricane’s devastation.

“We recognise the critical role that electricity plays in providing a conducive learning environment,” Minister Williams said.

“Our focus is to ensure that all schools are ready to welcome students back in a safe and functional setting,” she added.

Meanwhile, Manning’s School Board Chairman, Moses Chybar, thanked the Minister and her team for their “quick and decisive response” in getting repairs started.

Chybar, who is also President of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, said that repair work has already started at Manning’s School, noting that other works are to be carried out on the compound, including the teachers’ cottage.

For his part, Principal of Manning’s, Steve Gordon, said that the school suffered damage to its fourth-form block and a section of the third-form block.

“So, the entire fourth form would have been out of class or will be out of class should we not repair the roof for September, and as I said before, there’s a section of the third-form block that has been damaged. The entire roofing has been removed, and you’re talking about 12 classrooms that are out between both blocks,” Mr. Gordon noted.

He said it was later realised that damage was done to other buildings, fences, electrical installations, and telephone network on the compound.

“We have damage to our telecommunications, we have damage to our electricals, so those are things that are seriously affected. What the Minister said and what we have seen, so far, is giving us hope that we will have some extensive repairs done for September. They have mobilised people on the ground already,” Gordon added.

He added that while the work is not guaranteed to be completed for September, the school is hoping that it will not have to resort to online classes, which “are not ideal”.

He said that parents and educators alike are hopeful that the school will be prepared to open its doors on schedule, providing students with the stability and support they need as they return to the classroom.