Background checks done on lecturer now facing extradition – NCU | Loop Jamaica

Background checks were done on the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) lecturer now facing extradition to the United States for criminal offences he allegedly committed prior to joining the institution.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the educational institution on Thursday, after media reports that the lecturer, who has been employed at NCU for more than 20 years, on Wednesday waived his right to an extradition hearing, agreeing to go to the US to face charges.

The lecturer, Russell McLean, works in NCU’s College of Humanities, Behavioural and Social Sciences.

“At the time of Mr McLean’s employment, approximately 20 years ago, the normal background checks were done, and nothing damaging, such as these allegations, were uncovered,” NCU said in its brief statement.

NCU’s administration said it regrets “this unfortunate development” regarding a faculty member.

“However, as is appropriate, NCU will allow the law to take its course and will refrain from commenting further on the matter,” the statement from NCU said.

McLean was reportedly arrested in Mandeville last week. According to reports from the Corporate Area Court on Tuesday, he is reportedly wanted in Florida for alleged offences that date back to 1997.