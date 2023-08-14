‘Bad man nuh kill or bun down woman and pickney house’ Loop Jamaica

Victims of the firebombing that resulted in the destruction of 11 houses on Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, St Catherine, told harrowing tales of when the arsonists–including women–invaded their community.

On Saturday, attackers invaded the community and began systemically burning homes and firing gunshots to prevent residents from putting out the blaze.

The houses were mostly made of board and zinc. One elderly woman was reported to have received serious burns to her arms and neck in the conflagration. When the smoke cleared, 40 people were homeless.

Shushana Francis said she was in her two-room house with six other family members, including her children, when the attack began. She said when her home was set ablaze, her youngest child ran to the bed seeking cover.

The resident recounted that her brother followed suit, but she pushed him away as they both would have been trapped–all while shots were ringing out in the community.

Francis said she managed to pull her daughter from the bed and push her children into the bathroom, which is made of concrete, to give protection, at least from gunfire, as the flame consumed the house.

She said that she managed to go outside and threw water that she had on the structure.

According to the mother, her boyfriend emerged from the house and came into contact with water she was throwing on the house, however, the water had reportedly splashed on exposed electrical wiring which gave him a jolt, knocking him off his feet.

Pointing out that she only escaped in her underwear, she disclosed that she had to beg persons for clothes and other items.

Her children as well as all the other children in the area have been traumatised by the violence, which Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described as an act of terror.

Francis said that there were at least three women among the attackers, who were pointing out which house should be burned. She called her attackers evil, claiming that they did nothing to deserve what happened and that their community is sometimes a place of refuge for persons who need help.

Another resident, Karona Gocun said that it didn’t appear, to her, that the mission of the attackers was to kill anyone.

Gocun said that during the attack, she saw the arsonists and she actually asked them why they were burning their homes. She said they never responded, but only continued to carry on their grisly work, even after they were told that only women and children lived in the houses they were burning.

“They could have shoot me and shoot my kids if they want, because when dem did a do dem thing I was right here,” she said.

Gocun spoke about her mother’s injuries, saying that the elderly woman did nothing to deserve what happened to her.

Gocun is still living in the burnt-out husk that was once her home with her children and mother. The children have been relocated, but she stayed, no longer fearing violence in the community since that night, as she has nothing left to lose.