Bad Market wins Superstars Marlin Tournament Loop Jamaica

The annual Mayberry Investments-sponsored Superstars of Port Antonio Marlin Tournament has officially come to an end after four days of intense and friendly rivalry.

The Portland-based event saw a total of 13 boats competing for the top prize of $750,000 at the Errol Flynn Marina.

The organiser of the tournament, Robert ‘Bobby’ Stewart, had high praises for title sponsors Mayberry.

“I have nothing but admiration for the Superstars Marlin Tournament’s title sponsors, Mayberry Investments Limited. They have made this tournament a success with their vital contribution,” said Stewart. “With their hands on deck, we were able to execute well. We look forward to another successful tournament to come.”

The fishing boat Bad Market from Grand Cayman won the tournament with a whopping 900 points to walk away with the cash prize of $750,000 along with several other prizes.

The winning team also received an invitation to represent Jamaica at the Offshore World Championship fishing tournament in Costa Rica in 2023.

A team from the Cayman Islands finished second for $450,000 while third place went to Reckless, who took home $300,000.

Vice-president of sales and client relations at Mayberry Investments, Christine Benjamin, said that her company was ” thrilled to support such a fantastic event.”

Benjamin further added that “the company has always been aware of the tournament’s enormous potential, especially in light of the measures it made to have a good effect on the economy of Port Antonio and the neighboring areas.”